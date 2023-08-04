Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $404,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of -328.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

