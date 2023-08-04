Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $409,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $422.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.