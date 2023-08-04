Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $430,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.76.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.