Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $452,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

