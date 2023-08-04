Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $502,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

PPL Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

