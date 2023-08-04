Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.47. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

