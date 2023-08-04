Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 780.99%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.