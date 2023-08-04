Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.87) to GBX 1,050 ($13.48) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,275 ($16.37) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.05) to GBX 1,280 ($16.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.68 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.