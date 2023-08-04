Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.