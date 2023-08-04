Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,609 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sunrun by 90.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $26,262,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $40,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

