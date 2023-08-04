Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.49 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $457.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.76 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 139.02% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

