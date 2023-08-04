Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $194.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

