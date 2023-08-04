Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,819 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after purchasing an additional 334,069 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,769,000 after purchasing an additional 538,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DOCU opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -149.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

