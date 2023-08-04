Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 106.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.