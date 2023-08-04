Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

