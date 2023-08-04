Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $79.33 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.