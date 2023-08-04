Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

CVBF opened at $19.17 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.43.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

