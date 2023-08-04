Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $340,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fortive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.