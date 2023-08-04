Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $84.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

