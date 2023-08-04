Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2,980.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

PXE stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

