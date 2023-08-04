Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $446,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

