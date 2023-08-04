Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,749,000 after buying an additional 625,187 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,412,000 after acquiring an additional 169,062 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 122,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $160.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

