Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $2,552,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

