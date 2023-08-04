Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider David Bicarregui Sells 1,500 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) insider David Bicarregui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,227.89).

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

ICP opened at GBX 1,331.50 ($17.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,729.22, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 937 ($12.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,569.50 ($20.15). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.25.

Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10,129.87%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

