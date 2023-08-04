International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £9,495 ($12,190.27).

International Biotechnology Trust Price Performance

International Biotechnology Trust stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,149.09 and a beta of 0.24. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 619 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 744 ($9.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.61.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,090.91%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Stories

