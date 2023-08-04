International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

International Game Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

