International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.31

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 154981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $644.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,865,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $24,203,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 491,428 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 330,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $7,881,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.