Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 285 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 55.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $238,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.