Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,141 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 15,671 put options.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.3 %

BUD stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 246.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,307 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,345 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

