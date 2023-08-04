Investors Buy Large Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Call Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 6,733 call options.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
DKS opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on DKS
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
