Investors Buy Large Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Call Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 6,733 call options.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKS

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.