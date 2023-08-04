iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $13.46 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

