J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $510,875.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $208.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

