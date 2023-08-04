Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

