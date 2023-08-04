Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,130,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,183,000 after buying an additional 712,004 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

