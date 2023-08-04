Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
