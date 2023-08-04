Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
