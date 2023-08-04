Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.