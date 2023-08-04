Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

