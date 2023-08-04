Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

