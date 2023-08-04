Jump Financial LLC Acquires 33,700 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $15.87 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.68% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $540,051.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

