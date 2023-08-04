Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 121,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,376.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,972. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

