Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $1,425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 168.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 44.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

MC opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

