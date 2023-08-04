Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.49 and a 1 year high of $350.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.17.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.76 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 139.02% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.