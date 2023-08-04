Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,552 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walker & Dunlop



Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

