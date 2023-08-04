Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 42,400 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,145.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

