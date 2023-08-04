Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 215.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.