Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of URBN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

