Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 198.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,424 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 29.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,437,473 shares in the company, valued at $109,112,280.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup increased their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $35.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 50.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

