Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.62. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

