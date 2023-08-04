Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:TNP opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $625.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

